Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $63.93 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $63,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,946.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 2.33. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

