Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.80 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $67,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 391,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $63,377,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.35.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $158.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $175.85. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

