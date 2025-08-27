Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.93% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $61,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,799,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the period. RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 42.8% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 396,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

