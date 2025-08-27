Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,033 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.46% of Liberty Broadband worth $56,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after buying an additional 1,703,637 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6,649.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 878,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 865,113 shares in the last quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $41,221,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $23,965,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

