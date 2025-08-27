Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Ford Motor worth $56,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Ford Motor by 32.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 280.2% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 107.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

