Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $58.80 Million in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,759,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $22,515,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $3,192,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $8,740,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the first quarter valued at $14,891,000.

Karman Price Performance

KRMN opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karman

Karman ( NYSE:KRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Karman has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Karman news, CFO Michael Willis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 974,709 shares in the company, valued at $47,760,741. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 740,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,302,189. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,432,432.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Karman from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Karman Company Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

