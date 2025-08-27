Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $63,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $347,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,012.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,016.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,020.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

