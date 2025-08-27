Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.76% of Wynn Resorts worth $66,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $119.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

