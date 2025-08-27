Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 943,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $68,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,955 shares of company stock worth $13,655,307. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

