Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

