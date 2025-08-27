Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 21,290 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $59,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.