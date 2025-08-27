Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,505 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.10% of SPX Technologies worth $66,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.17. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

