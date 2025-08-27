Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 446,662 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.22% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $51,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE EL opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

