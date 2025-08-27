Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 995.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,988 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $56,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

