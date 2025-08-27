Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Palomar were worth $58,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $93,941.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $921,156.84. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. This represents a 58.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $3,202,297. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

