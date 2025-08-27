Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,080 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.19% of Option Care Health worth $67,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

