Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 126,535 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.48% of Curtiss-Wright worth $57,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $70,357,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $55,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $34,368,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.5%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $490.91 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $517.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.