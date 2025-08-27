Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 190,033 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 938,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,033 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ATI were worth $48,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,399. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

