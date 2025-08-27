Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,501,396 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,501,396 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $61,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 780.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,677.76. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

