Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 391,286 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $56,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,857,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after buying an additional 695,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,417,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,209,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.09. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

