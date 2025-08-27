Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 438,478 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.36% of Pure Storage worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.