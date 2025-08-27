Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 752 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $62,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of WTW stock opened at $333.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $283.29 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.45 and a 200-day moving average of $317.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

