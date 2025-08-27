Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960,204 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of American Noble Gas worth $52,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 0.6%

INFY stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Noble Gas

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

