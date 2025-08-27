Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $58,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 244,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

