Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,242 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6,802.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,182,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 605,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,448,128.45. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,189. 42.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. Wall Street Zen cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sonic Automotive

About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.