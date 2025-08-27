Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of BBB Foods by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.02.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

