Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

