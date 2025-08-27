Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 14,922 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,611.98. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $626,223.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,052.73. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,825 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

