Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 98,871 Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bumble by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 626,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,965,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bumble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Bumble Stock Up 0.6%

Bumble stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.72 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd sold 1,365,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $8,545,626.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,095.08. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,124,652 shares of company stock worth $426,460,322. Company insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

