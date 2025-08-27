Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in IDT Corporation $IDT

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 185.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IDT were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IDT stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.74. IDT Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

IDT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

