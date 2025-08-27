Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,870 Shares of MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MAG Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69. MAG Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

