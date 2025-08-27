Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,191 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,171,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,087 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,631,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,589,000 after acquiring an additional 182,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,428.94. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 992,196 shares of company stock worth $35,154,134. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.