Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235,245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 110.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 137.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 331.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 569.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $480.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -0.87%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $116,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,986.80. This trade represents a 100.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

