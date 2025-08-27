Quantbot Technologies LP Has $366,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5,137.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 265,187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41,328.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 183,497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4,755.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 164,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,567,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SSD stock opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

