Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Varex Imaging $VREX

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,779,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 481,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,640,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 106,412 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,122,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter.

VREX stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $468.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.32 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. Varex Imaging has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

