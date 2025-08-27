Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $346,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CacheTech Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.66.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 642.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 125.27%.

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,378.46. The trade was a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

