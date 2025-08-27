Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $411,000 in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Smithfield Foods Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFD opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SFD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.