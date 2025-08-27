Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $433,000 in Willis Lease Finance Corporation $WLFC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 934.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $4,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 957,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,361,270.92. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $483,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,467,301.81. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,353 shares of company stock worth $11,059,005. 57.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.6%

WLFC opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.54 and a 12 month high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.00.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $8.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $5.86. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 18.77%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.