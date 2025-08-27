Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 106,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of FISI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

