Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 26,276 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 476.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 104,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Navigator by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Navigator presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NVGS opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.74. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.73 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

