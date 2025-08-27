Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 54,080 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. $OIS

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.13% of Oil States International worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oil States International by 944.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Oil States International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE:OIS opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Stories

