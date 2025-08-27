Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,707. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

