Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Stepan Company $SCL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stepan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Stepan by 140.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Stepan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter valued at $4,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan Company has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 60.63%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

