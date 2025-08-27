Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Scholastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 182.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 508.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Scholastic by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Scholastic by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Trading Down 1.3%

SCHL opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.53 million, a P/E ratio of -638.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Scholastic Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.59 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

