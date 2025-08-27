Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. $RES

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RES. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.88.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

