Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 15,458 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after buying an additional 441,417 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $36,229,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $43,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.26.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,375. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $870,211. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.62. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

