Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 34,556 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 94.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,556 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 628,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,946,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,252,000 after acquiring an additional 213,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $274.49 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.27 and its 200-day moving average is $227.44. The company has a market capitalization of $291.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.