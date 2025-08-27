Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $383,000 Position in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 364.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 82.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 5,505.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Alight’s payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.