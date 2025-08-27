Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

