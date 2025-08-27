Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.0%

WBD stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

